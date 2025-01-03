Friday, January 03, 2025
Pakistan brings in Mir Hamza for second Test against South Africa

Pakistan brings in Mir Hamza for second Test against South Africa
Web Desk
2:21 PM | January 03, 2025
Sports

Pakistan has made a key change in its lineup for the second Test against South Africa, replacing right-handed pacer Naseem Shah with left-arm speedster Mir Hamza. The match is set to take place in Cape Town today.

The playing XI includes captain Shan Masood, Saeem Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shehzad, and Mohammad Abbas.

Pakistan aims to bounce back after narrowly losing the first Test in Centurion, where South Africa edged them by two wickets in a thrilling finish. Mohammed Abbas had taken six wickets in a valiant effort to secure Pakistan's first Test win in South Africa in 18 years, but a late partnership by Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen saw the hosts claim victory.

