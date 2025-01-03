Pakistan not diplomatically isolated: Dar

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday dismissed the impression that Pakistan was diplomatically isolated, asserting that the country remained actively engaged on global platforms throughout the past year.

Speaking at a news conference here, Dar emphasized his administration’s commitment to prioritizing economic diplomacy to restore Pakistan’s international standing, make Pakistan an economic giant and attract vital foreign investments.

He highlighted robust external engagements, characterized by numerous high-level visits from foreign dignitaries, which sought to spur sustainable growth and investment in key sectors of the economy.

Dar elaborated on efforts to deepen trade and investment ties with regional allies such as Russia, Central Asian states, and Gulf nations as Pakistan navigates its way out of a prolonged economic crisis.

“Amid unprecedented challenges at the national, regional, and global levels, our consistent strategy was to expand our diplomatic presence, particularly in the region,” Dar said, adding: “The perception or reality of diplomatic isolation has, by God’s grace, disappeared, and Pakistan is now fully activated diplomatically.”

He highlighted notable visits, including Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s trip to Pakistan, during which critical global issues were discussed. He also recalled the visit of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to strengthen bilateral ties amidst rising tensions in the Middle East.

Dar commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s representation of Pakistan at the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia, where he spoke against Israel’s actions in Gaza. Sharif’s visits to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan were geared towards fostering investment, with potential commitments of $29 billion from these nations.

He credited the government’s policies for reducing the policy rate to 13%, curbing inflation to below 5%, and improving foreign exchange reserves, remittances, and exports.

Dar highlighted Pakistan’s active participation in international events such as the Nuclear Energy Summit, the OIC Summit in Gambia, and the D-8 Summit.

He underscored Pakistan’s success in raising critical issues, including the Kashmir conflict and Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, while playing a leading role in securing the appointment of an OIC envoy on Islamophobia.

Regarding trade ties, Dar reiterated Pakistan’s desire for improved relations with Afghanistan and India but stressed the need for mutual cooperation, saying, “It takes two to tango.” He called on India to foster an environment conducive to dialogue.

Addressing Pakistan’s hosting of the SCO Summit and other events, he shared plans for an upcoming World Muslim League conference on girls’ education to be held in Islamabad, with representatives from 50 OIC countries.

On aviation, Dar said that the EU had lifted its ban on PIA flights and noted discussions with UK authorities that could soon lead to the resumption of flights to the UK.

He announced his upcoming visits to Malaysia and Bangladesh in February, signalling Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen regional and global ties.