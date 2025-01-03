The Hindenburg Disaster, a catastrophic event on May 6, 1937, marked the tragic end of the era of luxurious airship travel. The German passenger airship LZ 129 Hindenburg caught fire while attempting to land in Lakehurst, New Jersey, causing a spectacular inferno. Of the 97 people on board, 36 perished along with one worker on the ground. The disaster, attributed to a combination of static electricity and flammable hydrogen gas, was witnessed by many and captured on film, leaving an indelible image of the flaming airship. This incident hastened the decline of airship travel, shifting focus to safer aviation technologies.