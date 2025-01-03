PM vows united front against terrorism for economic growth

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed firm commitment to eradicate the scourge of terrorism to put the country on the path of economic development.

Chairing a meeting of Apex Committee on National Action Plan in Islamabad today, he said the center, provinces and defense institutions should collectively formulate a coordinated plan in this regard. He said time has come to wipe out Fitnah al Khawarij.

He noted that improving law and order situation in the entire country is important to achieve the agenda of progress and development.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan responded in a befitting manner to a recent cross border attack.

He said we are also cognizant of the foreign hands who are hatching conspiracies against Pakistan inside Balochistan.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over efforts towards increasing the capacity of counter terrorism department in provinces, saying Punjab is taking a lead in this regard.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the need for equipping police with modern equipment and ensuring merit based induction in the force.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan has assumed its responsibilities as a non permanent member of the UN Security Council saying the country will fully play its role in the international diplomacy. He also congratuled the Foreign Minister and his team for their efforts regarding the election of Pakistan as a non permament member of the UNSC with an overwhelming majority.

The Prime Minister said that the propaganda campaign and the venom being spread against Pakistan on social media is a challenge on the digital front that also needs to be countered.