Police arrest another youth for violating Section 144 on New Year’s event

HYDERABAD - Police has arrested another youth for violating Section 144 imposed by the district government and the orders issued by SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali. The city police arrested a youth as named Abdullah Memon from near Wadu Kapad during patrolling. The youth in custody had violated Section 144 by firing in the air on New Year’s Eve last night. The police obtained the video of the youth’s firing, after which he was immediately arrested along with the weapon. Police have registered a case against the accused.