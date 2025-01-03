Friday, January 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police arrest another youth for violating Section 144 on New Year’s event

Our Staff Reporter
January 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Police has arrested another youth for violating Section 144 imposed by the district government and the orders issued by SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali. The city police arrested a youth as named Abdullah Memon from near Wadu Kapad during patrolling. The youth in custody had violated Section 144 by firing in the air on New Year’s Eve last night. The police obtained the video of the youth’s firing, after which he was immediately arrested along with the weapon. Police have registered a case against the accused.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1735797524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025