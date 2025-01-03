PSX stays bullish, gains 111 more points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 111.57 points, a positive change of 0.10 percent, closing at 117,119.66 points as compared to 117,008.08 points on the last trading day. A total of 1,037,862,969 shares were traded during the day as compared to 956,274,456 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs46.570 billion against Rs46.440 billion on the last trading day. As many as 464 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 193 of them recorded gains and 225 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 46 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Fauji Foods Limited with 89,478,727 shares at Rs19.24 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 72,001,410 shares at Rs1.79 per share and Telecard Limited with 61,073,411 shares at Rs10.52 per share.