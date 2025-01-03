Punjab CM secures $700M Chinese investment for IT and smart city projects

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a significant meeting with a high-level Chinese delegation at Punjab House, Islamabad. The delegation included Ms. Scarlett, Chengdu General Coordinator for the ICT Hub, and Mr. Yu Ray, Deputy CEO of Huawei.

During the meeting, Chengdu expressed its commitment to invest $700 million in Punjab. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif granted in-principle approval for the investment, paving the way for several ground breaking initiatives, including:

E-Taxi Service Launch: In collaboration with the Chengdu government, an e-taxi service will be introduced soon.

IT and Computing Center in Lahore: A Chinese company will establish a computing center at the Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore.

Cloud and Data Centers: Agreements were made to set up cloud and data centers in Nawaz Sharif IT City, with the Punjab government providing land and buildings for the project.

E-Commerce Platform: The first e-commerce platform in Pakistan will be established, providing training to Pakistani youth on online worldwide trading.

Smart City Initiatives: Collaborative projects in Lahore will include a smart control room, smart traffic management, smart transport, and a smart sanitation center.

The visit also included discussions on establishing an AI industry center in Phase Two of the project to train youth in artificial intelligence technologies. The Chinese government committed to capacity-building for platform services in Punjab.

In Phase Three, local investments in industrial setups will be reviewed, emphasizing Punjab’s vision of becoming the region's leading IT hub.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of equipping Pakistan’s youth with cutting-edge technological skills. "With China’s cooperation, we aim to make Punjab the largest artificial intelligence center," she said.

Punjab’s collaboration with China will ensure the province’s rapid transformation into an IT hub, providing unmatched opportunities for the region’s youth and advancing the government's vision for technological excellence.