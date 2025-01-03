Punjab govt decides to launch e-taxi scheme

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan Thursday said that the Punjab government had decided to launch an e-taxi scheme, an initiative which was being taken for the first time in the province. Talking to the media, the minister said that the decision to launch the e-taxi scheme has been taken under the directions of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.The transport miister futhher informed that that the companies supplying electric vehicles had shown great interest in the e-taxi scheme. He said the scheme was aimed to support the unemployed individuals which also marked Punjab’s rapid transition towards modern and eco-friendly transportation. The minister further stated that the scheme would provide affordable quality vehicles to the unemployed youth.