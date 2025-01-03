Friday, January 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab intensifies crackdown on illegal plastic use, plans innovative recycling

Punjab intensifies crackdown on illegal plastic use, plans innovative recycling
Web Desk
2:29 PM | January 03, 2025
National

The Punjab Department of Environmental Protection has intensified its crackdown on illegal plastic use, seizing 40 tons of plastic since June last year.

Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb announced that the seized plastic will be repurposed to create chairs for primary school children in Lahore and Faisalabad. Additionally, a play area built from recycled plastic has been completed in Lahore's Model Bazaar, and benches and chairs are being supplied to government offices and hospitals.

The initiative is part of the government’s campaign to enforce a strict plastic ban across Punjab and promote sustainable recycling practices.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1735880918.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025