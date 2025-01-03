Punjab intensifies crackdown on illegal plastic use, plans innovative recycling

The Punjab Department of Environmental Protection has intensified its crackdown on illegal plastic use, seizing 40 tons of plastic since June last year.

Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb announced that the seized plastic will be repurposed to create chairs for primary school children in Lahore and Faisalabad. Additionally, a play area built from recycled plastic has been completed in Lahore's Model Bazaar, and benches and chairs are being supplied to government offices and hospitals.

The initiative is part of the government’s campaign to enforce a strict plastic ban across Punjab and promote sustainable recycling practices.