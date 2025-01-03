Punjab intensifies efforts against fake arms licence dealers

LAHORE - The Punjab Home Department has intensified its efforts against fake arms license dealers and unauthorized arms repair workshops. In a major crackdown,About 19 violators have been identified and banned from operating, with cases registered against them under the Punjab Arms Ordinance 1965. Legal proceedings are underway to hold the culprits accountable. Punjab Home Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal stated that the department has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against bogus arms licenses and illegal dealers. To ensure transparency, the names and addresses of those involved have been publicly disclosed. These include prominent arms dealers and repair workshops in Lahore, Gujrat, and Sheikhupura, who were found engaging in illegal activities such as issuing fake licenses and unauthorized arms repairs. Mengal further clarified that any transactions with these banned entities are now deemed illegal. Individuals involved in dealing with them will face strict legal action. He emphasized that selling or repairing arms based on fake licenses constitutes a grave offense, and all offenders will be brought to justice under the law. The Home Department is conducting a comprehensive audit of arms dealers and repairers across Punjab to identify further violations. Citizens have also been urged to report any suspicious activities related to illegal arms transactions. The public can share information by calling the department’s toll-free helpline at 0800-11111.