RPO inaugurates Police Khidmat Markaz in Chakwal

Gujar khan - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa inaugurated Police Khidmat Markaz in Tehsil Lawa of Chakwal and made it functional for the general public on Thursday.

According to the details, the RPO during his visit to Chakwal district chaired a crime meeting and received briefing from DPO Chakwal Lt. Retired Ahmed Mohiuddin regarding law-and-order situation in the district. The meeting was also attended by all SDPOs, SHOs of the district and in-charge of different police branches. RPO Alpa directed SDPOs and SHOs to take special interest and supervise the investigation themselves and to launch effective crackdown against declared criminals and drug dealers.

The RPO warned police officers against misuse of authority, corruption, negligence and carelessness in duties, stating that strict action will be taken against officials involved in such practices. During the visit, the RPO also organized ardal room during which several cops appeared before him.

At the end of the visit, District Police Officer Chakwal Lt. Retd. Ahmed Mohiuddin presented a commemorative shield to RPO Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa and RPO Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa also planted a sapling in the lawn of the DPO office.