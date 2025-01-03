Friday, January 03, 2025
Saim Ayub injured during second test against South Africa

Saim Ayub injured during second test against South Africa
Web Desk
6:30 PM | January 03, 2025
Sports

Pakistani opener Saim Ayub sustained an injury on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Friday.

The incident occurred near the short third-man boundary when Saim twisted his right ankle while chasing the ball. He received immediate medical attention on the field but struggled to walk afterward.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Saim has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. A scan will determine the extent of his injury, with updates expected following the results.

Saim, a key performer and a strong contender for Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy squad, now faces uncertainty regarding his fitness as his recovery timeline remains unclear.

