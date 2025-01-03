Friday, January 03, 2025
Sargodha Police arrest 24 criminals

Staff Reporter
January 03, 2025
SARGODHA   -   Sargodha Police during ongoing crackdown against rule breakers netted 24 criminals across the district. The teams of different police station conducted raids at various localities and nabbed Ali, Umair, Hamza, Bashir, Tahir, Tariq, Wasif, Majeed, Anjum, Shakeel, Khurram, Kamran, Umar, Aslam, Adnan, Syed Touqeer, Shafqat Chohan, Naveed Sultan, Kaleem, Saleem, Shafique,Niazi Shah, Ghulam Rasool, Taimoor and Rafaqat. The teams also recovered 8-kg hashish, 3-kg heroin, huge quantity of ice, 386 litres liquor, 234 empty bottle, 8 working distilleries, 4 kalashanikovs, 3 pistols, 6 guns, 200 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possessions.

