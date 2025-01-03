SCBA says acceptance of clemency pleas by army court encouraging

ISLAMABAD - President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Thursday hailed acceptance of clemency petitions by Army Court of Appeals from around 19 individuals involved in May 9 riots.

SCBA chief Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, in a statement, said it was encouraging to see that the Army Court of Appeals had accepted clemency petitions from around 19 individuals involved in May 9 riots. He added, “We note that more than 67 people indicted in connection with these riots have also filed clemency appeals. We hope that all petitions seeking clemency on humanitarian grounds will be approved.”

He said it was equally heartening to see that these individuals had acknowledged their serious mistakes and expressed regret, which had led them to file these petitions. It was evident that those alleged to be involved in the riots were politically manipulated and became tools of unrest, acting on the directives of their political handlers. Nevertheless, a fault confessed was half redressed.

Atta maintained that acceptance of these clemency petitions was commendable. Those responsible for addressing such sensitive issues have provided these individuals with an opportunity for a second chance. They deserve equal recognition for their compassion in prioritizing the well-being of the country and its citizens.

“We view this as a positive move toward lowering the political temperature amid the ongoing crises and polarization. Now, it is crucial for political leaders to also demonstrate restraint, acknowledge their errs, and take on a constructive role in advancing the country’s interests,” maintained the SCBA chief.

He added that they understand that today marks the second round of dialogue between the government and the opposition. It is important for all parties to recognize that the only way forward is through dialogue, discussions, mutual respect, constructive engagement, and political tolerance. These elements are vital for fostering a strong and vibrant nation in terms of its economy, politics, democracy, and security. “We hope for successful conclusion of these talks,” he concluded.