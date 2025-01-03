Seminar highlights drugs impact on youth health

Peshawar - A one-day seminar on “Anti-Drug Awareness and Stress Management” was held at the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar here on Thursday.

The event was organized by Prof Dr Afzal Khan, Provost UET Peshawar, in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan, Naway Jawand Rehabilitation and Care Centre, and the Anti-Narcotics Force, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The seminar was aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of drug addiction and provide strategies for managing stress, especially among the youth.

Director Narcotics Wing North, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imad-ud-Din, emphasized the importance of educating students and the youth on the impact of drugs on health, academic success, and overall well-being.

Addressing the audience, Imad highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province in the country to pass bylaws specifically targeting drug abuse. He urged the parents and teachers to play a crucial role in ensuring close supervision and support to the youth, helping them prepare for the real-life challenges that lie ahead.

He also drew attention to the alarming rise in drug smuggling activities, particularly in educational institutions, where drug traffickers have been apprehended in significant numbers. He reiterated the commitment of the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and other law enforcement agencies to make drug-related laws even stricter, to counter this growing menace.

Inspector Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Fukraz Wasi underscored the devastating impact of drugs on young people, noting that the rate of deaths caused by drugs now surpasses those resulting from terrorism. He particularly focused on amphetamines/methamphetamines, commonly known as ICE, which has become prevalent among the youth.

He said while the ANF works diligently to apprehend drug smugglers, their efforts go beyond law enforcement. He emphasized the importance of rehabilitation for drug users and acknowledged the high relapse rate among those rehabilitated. He also informed the audience about the ANF helpline (1415), which can be contacted for prompt assistance in cases of drug abuse.

Dr Riaz Ahmed, Chairman of Naway Jwand Rehabilitation Centre (Swat), shared his journey of raising awareness against drugs in Swat without any government or funding support. Despite the challenges, including threats, he said, the centre has successfully rehabilitated 2,000 drug addicts so far.

Later, psychologists Hira Hussain and Hina Zubair provided valuable insights into the psychological impact of drugs, explaining how addiction affects mental health and the importance of early intervention and mental health support.

Dr Khizar Azam, Registrar UET Peshawar, senior faculty members and a large number of students attended the seminar.

Prof Dr Rizwan Gul Dean Mechanical Engineering and Prof Dr Waqar Shah Dean Electrical Engineering UET Peshawar presented University souvenir guest speakers. They reiterated their commitment of support the Government agencies in eradicating the menace from campuses. At the end, the souvenirs were exchanged among the dignitaries and senior officials of University.