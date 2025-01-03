Friday, January 03, 2025
Senator Siddiqui, Maulana Fazlur Rehman discuss progress on negotiations

Web Desk
7:27 PM | January 03, 2025
National

Government negotiation committee spokesperson Senator Irfan Siddiqui met with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday to update him on the progress of ongoing negotiations.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman stressed the importance of dialogue among political parties, calling it a cornerstone of the democratic process. He warned against avoiding discussions and promoting discord, describing such actions as contrary to democratic principles.

He emphasized that mutual dialogue is essential for resolving major issues, highlighting Pakistan's urgent need for stability and unity. Political harmony, he noted, is key to achieving these objectives.

Senator Siddiqui acknowledged Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s constructive role in addressing the issue of religious seminaries’ registration through peaceful and cooperative means.

National

