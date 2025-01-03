Shafqat Ali takes over as new FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD - Career diplomat Shafqat Ali Khan yesterday took over as the new Foreign Office spokesperson, replacing Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar who hailed the services of the outgoing spokesperson and said that in recognition of her services, the Government of Pakistan had posted her as Pakistan’s Ambassador to France.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was appointed to the slot in November 2022, replacing Asim Iftikhar Ahmed who was appointed as the Additional Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Currently, serving as Additional Secretary for Europe in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shafqat Ali Khan has served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia and Poland, DG Europe at MoFA and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.