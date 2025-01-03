Shan Masood stresses ruthlessness as key to Pakistan’s Test cricket success

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Test opener Shan Masood has highlighted the need for a ruthless approach to secure victories against top-tier teams in international cricket.

Reflecting on recent performances, Masood emphasized the importance of capitalizing on winning positions and maintaining consistency in the fundamentals of Test cricket to achieve long-term success. “Winning Test matches requires taking 20 wickets and backing it up with a solid first-innings score. In our final two matches against England, we executed this effectively and reaped the rewards. However, as a team, we must focus on consistently doing the basics right,” he said.

Masood lauded the team’s adaptability across conditions, noting strong performances on spin-friendly tracks at home and pace-heavy pitches abroad, such as Centurion. “It’s encouraging to see our ability to compete across various conditions, but now we need to ensure we finish matches when we’re in dominant positions. That ruthlessness will define our success against elite teams like South Africa and Australia,” he added.

The left-hander also praised the emergence of young players such as Saim Ayub, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, and Agha Salman, whose maturity has complemented experienced campaigners like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. “The combination of youth and experience gives us a strong foundation. These players stepping up is a testament to the team’s depth and character,” he noted.

Highlighting the contribution of spinners, Masood credited the duo for taking 39 wickets in the England series. “The spinners’ responsibility was pivotal, and their performances have been instrumental. Additionally, Mohammad Abbas delivered a sensational spell, showcasing the team’s collective strength,” he remarked.

With the World Test Championship cycle continuing, Masood underlined the importance of carrying momentum into future series. “Finishing this cycle strongly is critical. Winning against the West Indies will be vital as we’ve found a winning formula at home. The key lesson remains to close out games effectively.”

AQIB JAVED CALLS FOR STRATEGIC PLAYER MANAGEMENT AND EXPANDED TALENT POOL

Echoing Masood’s sentiments, Aqib Javed underlined the importance of leveraging home conditions and managing player workloads effectively. “Around the world, teams maximize their home advantage. We introduced spinners like Sajid and recalled Abbas to utilize their strengths in suitable conditions. This strategic approach brought results,” Javed remarked.

He emphasized the need for a larger talent pool, pointing to the packed international schedule. “Pakistan’s calendar is relentless, with matches against top teams like England, Australia, and South Africa, leading up to the Champions Trophy. Differentiating between red-ball and white-ball squads will prevent player fatigue and ensure sustained performance,” Javed suggested.

Looking ahead, he sees the West Indies Test series as a crucial challenge and an opportunity to refine the team for upcoming tournaments, including the Champions Trophy, where Pakistan aims to defend its title on home soil.

MOHAMMAD RIZWAN LAUDS TEAM EFFORT AND FOCUS ON BIG EVENTS

Captain Mohammad Rizwan attributed Pakistan’s resurgence to the collective effort of players and their ability to adapt. “Our recent performances, especially in white-ball cricket, highlight the team’s cohesion. Each player has stepped up, whether it’s our fast bowlers, openers, or finishers,” Rizwan shared.

He acknowledged the challenges faced in rebuilding the team but commended the juniors’ passion and resilience. “There’s no specific formula for success, but giving players full authority over their roles has been key. The upcoming events, including the Champions Trophy, are a priority. We are addressing past mistakes and working towards consistent improvement,” Rizwan added.