Sialkot DC reviews development projects in Daska

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited Daska, reviewed installation of streetlights at Circular Road, ongoing development projects and cleanliness in the city were reviewed and heard the problems and complaints of the citizens regarding the Revenue Department in the Revenue Public Service Court in Tehsil Complex Daska.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Mahim Mushtaq also accompanied him.

Later, the DC also visited the Basic Health Centres Glotian and Talhara, checked the attendance of the staff and also inspected the medical facilities and stock of medicines provided to the patients coming for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial also reviewed the field schedule of the vaccinator under the EPI programme for immunisation of various diseases.

Earlier, DC Zulqarnain Langrial also inspected the under-construction academic block at Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public School Jaisarwala Daska and reviewed the quality and speed of the construction work.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the District Price Control Committee Sialkot was held at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari.

Vice Chairman Khalid Butt, President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Mehr Ghulam Mujtaba, General Secretary Sheikh Javed Haider, District Officer (DO) Industries/Secretary Price Committee Abdul Quddoos, AD Zeeshan Ahmed, Aqeel Kapoor, Malik Taj, Ashfaq Nazar, Chaudhry Khurram, Hafiz Naseer, Hina Noreen, Secretary Market Committee Malik Abdullah were also present on this occasion. During the meeting, the prices of food items were reviewed in the meeting and recommendations for their new prices were compiled and sent to the District Controller of Prices.