Sindh Agriculture University hosts conference on CPEC energy infrastructure

Web Desk
11:07 AM | January 03, 2025
Sindh Agriculture University recently organized a significant conference focusing on the energy infrastructure under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The event brought together scholars, researchers, and professionals from universities, research institutions, and agricultural organizations, who actively participated in various technical sessions.

Prominent experts from China, Turkiye, and Malaysia contributed their insights through online presentations, sharing perspectives on the evolving regional energy landscape.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Fateh Marri, emphasized the immense potential of CPEC in boosting Pakistan's exports to European markets. He underscored the need to leverage energy and trade opportunities to enhance the country’s economic growth and competitiveness on a global scale.

The conference provided a platform for knowledge exchange and collaborative discussions on the intersection of energy development and agricultural progress, highlighting the broader implications of CPEC for Pakistan's future.

