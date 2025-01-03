Friday, January 03, 2025
Sindh Governor announces to provide 500,000 youth free modern IT courses

January 03, 2025
KARACHI  -  Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has announced that over 500,000 youth of Sindh will be provided modern and world-class IT education in year 2025 so that they can make their future bright and put Pakistan’s economy on the path of development. He said that thousands of students are engaged in the IT courses at the beginning of 2025 being conducted, under the Governor’s initiative, with full dedication and enthusiasm, said a statement on Thursday.

The Sindh Governor further said that the second phase is being started very soon with IT classes in Hyderabad. After this, these courses will also be introduced in other divisions of Sindh, including Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Benazirabad, he added.

Under the Governor’s Initiatives, the youth trained in the IT sector will prove their capabilities not only at the national level but also at the global level, he said.

PM says 2025 will be the year of prosperity, growth

The Governor Sindh said that his aim is not just to educate but to empower the youth so that they can improve their lives and the lives of their families.

