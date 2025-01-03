South Korea’s Yoon, facing unprecedented arrest over martial law, vows to ‘fight until end’

SEOUL - South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol told supporters in a letter he will “fight until the end” as he faces an attempt by authorities to arrest him over his short-lived imposition of martial law last month, a lawyer said on Thursday. It was unclear when and how police could make the arrest and whether the presidential security service, which has blocked access by investigators with a search warrant to Yoon’s office and official residence, would try to stop it. On Thursday, police scuffled with Yoon supporters who laid down in the road to try to block access to his residence. Police issued dispersal orders and then forcibly removed some protesters, Reuters journalists said.