Squads formed at tehsil level to eliminate stray dogs

SARGODHA - In compliance with government directives, the District Council Sargodha formed permanent squads at the tehsil level to address the issue of stray dogs. According to official sources, union secretaries of the Local Government Department were instructed to cooperate with these squads by identifying areas with stray dogs to enable swift action. Deputy Director Local Government Babar Shehzad Ranjha had appointed assistant directors of Local Government in each tehsil as monitoring officers for the initiative. The officers were tasked to ensure implementation within a seven-day deadline. It was also directed to submit daily progress reports to maintain accountability. “The measure is aimed at addressing public safety concerns effectively and ensuring a sustainable solution to the stray dog problem,” Babar concluded.

Sargodha commissioner chairs meeting on outsourcing of WMC operations

Sargodha division Commissioner Jahanzab Awan on Thursday presided over a meeting to discuss the outsourcing of the Waste Management Company (WMC). The session was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SWMC Rana Shahid Imran, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, and deputy commissioners of Mianwali and Bhakkar, alongwith assistant commissioners with some joining via video link. During the briefing, CEO WMC Shahid Imran outlined the outsourcing system, stating that the company would officially commence cleaning operations in all four districts on January 25. The presentation detailed various initiatives, including manual sweeping, de-silting, mechanical sweeping, primary waste collection, and door-to-door waste collection plans. The commissioner reviewed the machinery and human resources and emphasising the need to align resources with on-ground realities to ensure programme’s success. He instructed all deputy commissioners to closely monitor all aspects of the waste management operations, with special attention to maintaining regular meetings with contractors and inspections of waste enclosures and dumping sites. “The Clean Punjab Programme is a flagship initiative of the government,” stated the commissioner, stressing that the administration of all four districts must be thoroughly familiar with the outsourcing system. He directed the CEO of the WMC to provide detailed cleaning operation plans to the deputy commissioners.

200-kg unhygienic meat discarded

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 200 kilogrammes unhygienic meat during an operation at Chak No 107 NB here on Thursday. According to a PFA press release, acting on a tip-off, a team caught a vehicle loaded with meat near Chak No 107-NB check-post. The team inspected and found the meat unhealthy. A case got registered against the accused. The PFA officials said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure the availability of good quality food items to the masses across the division.