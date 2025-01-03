Friday, January 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sufi festival held at Mayani Forest, Hyderabad

Staff Reporter
January 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -   Sufi festival was held here at Mayani Forest, Hyderabad on Thursday, in order to say goodbye to year 2024 and welcome to a 2025. Event was hosted by Sindh Sufi Forum, organized by Dr. Bekha Ram, Advocate Ramesh Gupta, Qamar Rajpar  with great enthusiasm and enthusiasm, On the occasion, speakers said that Sindh was the land of peace, reject hate and promote love,  brotherhood and cohesion, Eminent singer Shafi Faqir enthralled the audience with his melodious voice and performed a national song with Sufi lyrics.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1735797524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025