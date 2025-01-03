Sukkur DIG visits orphanage

Friday, January 03, 2025
January 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  On the occasion of the new year, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sukkur Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Thursday visited the Farzana Welfare Organization (Ferry Home), accompanied by the Child Protection Cell staff. He spent time with the orphaned girls, inquired about the facilities provided, and celebrated the new year by cutting a cake and distributing gifts. DIG Sukkur praised the efforts of Ms Farzana Khoso, founder of Ferry Home, and encouraged everyone to support her mission. He emphasized the need to promote tolerance and positivity in society.

