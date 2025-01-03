Supreme Court resolves 7,482 cases in two months

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has made significant strides in judicial efficiency, disposing of 7,482 cases between October 28, 2024, and January 3, 2025, under the leadership of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.

According to a statement issued by the apex court, judicial performance improved through reforms such as better case planning, resource allocation, and administrative enhancements. Initiatives included the introduction of e-affidavits and instant verified copies to streamline processes.

Public engagement was prioritized, with input sought from legal experts, stakeholders, and civil society.

The Chief Justice also visited remote districts to assess and improve district judiciary performance.

Efforts were made to enhance resources for district courts to ensure the swift delivery of justice.

During the same period, 2,950 new cases were registered with the Supreme Court. To enhance transparency and efficiency, modern IT systems were integrated into the judicial framework.

The Supreme Court affirmed its commitment to building a responsive and accessible judicial system aligned with public needs.