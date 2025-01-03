Three arrested for illegal hunting of Markhor in Pishin

Authorities in Bostan, Pishin, Balochistan, have apprehended three individuals for the illegal hunting of a Markhor in a restricted area. Deputy Commissioner Zahid Khan confirmed the arrests, which were made during an operation that also led to the recovery of the hunted animal.

The suspects, identified as Izhar Khan, Masoor Khan, and Saddam Khan, face charges under the Wildlife Act. Among them, two are reportedly employed with the Balochistan Constabulary and the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA). Legal proceedings against the accused are currently underway.

This incident highlights ongoing challenges in wildlife protection. In a similar case from 2021, an endangered Markhor was shot and injured by a tourist in Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The wounded animal fell into a river near Garam Chashma road but was rescued after significant effort.

The incident drew attention on social media, prompting KP MPA Faisal Amin Khan to announce that an FIR had been registered against the culprits.