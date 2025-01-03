Traffic flow revives in Karachi after MWM sit-ins conclude

KARACHI - Karachi roads have been opened for traffic following the conclusion of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) sit-ins across the city. MWM chief Raja Nasir Abbas officially announced the conclusion of nationwide sit-ins following the peace agreement in Kurram Jirga. He appealed to the protesters to return to their homes peacefully after ending their protests in solidarity with the people of Kurram. Following this decision, traffic flow in Karachi has been fully restored, with major roads reopened for commuters. According to the traffic police, Numaish Chowrangi and Abul Hassan Isphahani Road have been cleared and are now open for regular traffic. Similarly, routes from Kamran Chowrangi to the Meteorological Office (Mosmiyat Chowrangi), Water Pump to Ancholi, and Sohrab Goth to Water Pump have also been made accessible. Authorities confirmed that normal traffic operations have resumed across all major routes affected by the protests. Muttahida Wasiat-e-Mahdi (MWM) called of its sit-ins against Kurram violence across Pakistan, including in Islamabad and Karachi. Addressing a press conference in Karachi MWM Chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas stated that the decision was made after successful negotiations between the Kurram tribes, resulting in the peace deal during Kohat’s Grand Jirga. MWM Chief said that all protesters would peacefully disperse and return home however he emphasized the importance of prompt implementation of the peace deal terms. The development came after the three-week-long Grand jirga convened to address the situation in Kurram successfully concluded, with both parties signing an agreement, according to Jirga member Malik Sawab Khan.