Trapped by Fear

Women’s safety in Pakistan remains a critical concern. The idea of travelling alone for women is often unthinkable. In many cases, women are accompanied by young boys, as young as 9 or 10 years old, to run errands simply because of the pervasive fear of harassment or violence.

This dynamic paints a grim picture: brothers and fathers protect the women of their households from other men who, in turn, are doing the same for their own families. The cycle perpetuates a societal norm that traps women within an environment of fear and dependency.

When men of the household are unavailable, women cannot even imagine stepping out for urgent tasks, let alone routine errands. While women in other parts of the world are achieving milestones like space exploration, women in Pakistan are often paralysed by insecurity and fear.

This lack of safety in a democratic nation reflects poorly on the country’s commitment to gender equality. Women must be able to move freely and independently without fear. A society that cannot guarantee basic safety for half its population has much to reconsider.

SAKSHI,

Sukkur.