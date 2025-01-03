Trump labels Biden 'worst president in the history of America'

US President-elect Donald Trump said Joe Biden has been "the worst president in the history of America" in a series of social media posts on Friday, criticizing the current administration's policies.

"Joe Biden is the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA, A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER," Trump wrote, adding that Biden's actions and those of his "Election Interfering 'thugs' " would not be forgotten.

He particularly targeted Biden's border policies, claiming they led to increased security threats. "Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World! This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS," Trump posted.

Trump, known for favoring high import tariffs, also called for economic policy changes, suggesting a return to tariff-based revenue.

"The Tariffs, and Tariffs alone, created this vast wealth for our Country," he wrote. "MAKE AMERICA WEALTHY AGAIN," he added.

Warning of what he called "a violent erosion of Safety, National Security, and Democracy," Trump promised to address these issues after taking office on Jan. 20.

"Only strength and powerful leadership will stop it. See you on January 20th," he wrote, referring to the presidential inauguration date.

“TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING,” the president-elect concluded.