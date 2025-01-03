Friday, January 03, 2025
Tubewell’s solarisation programme launched on CM’s directions

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the project for the solarization of agricultural TubeWells has been launched as 8,000 agricultural tube wells will be converted to solar energy in Punjab. Under this programme, the Punjab government will provide a subsidy worth Rs. 9 billion for the solarization of agricultural tube wells. A subsidy amounting to Rs. 5 lac for up to 10 kW, Rs. 7.5 lac for up to 15 kW and Rs. 10 lac for up to 20 kW will be provided for solarization of agricultural tube wells.  The owners bearing at least one acre of agricultural land can apply for tube well solarization. The farmers can apply for tube well solarization online at cmstp.punjab.gov.pk. The application form for agricultural tubewell solarization can be downloaded from www.agri punjab.gov.pk. Also, the date for submitting applications for solarization of agricultural tube wells has been extended. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a statement said that all promises made to the farmers will be fulfilled and the farmers will fully participate in the journey of progress and development of Punjab. She further stated that the solarization of agricultural tubewells will provide relief from inflated electricity bills. “Whenever the PML-N government comes into power, farmers become prosperous”, she remarked.

OUR STAFF REPORT

