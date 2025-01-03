Friday, January 03, 2025
UN chief slams deadly truck attack in US city of New Orleans

UN chief slams deadly truck attack in US city of New Orleans
January 03, 2025
UNITED NATIONS  -  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Wednesday’s truck attack that killed at least 15 people in the US city of New Orleans. Media reports indicated that a  male US citizen had intentionally driven a pick-up truck into a crowd of people celebrating the new year in the city’s French quarter shortly early Wednesday morning. The 42-year-old suspect was killed in a police shootout that injured two officers. His potential allegiance to ISIL extremists is under investigation after a flag of the terrorist organization and improvised explosives were found in the rented vehicle and in other locations nearby, according to the FBI.  “The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack in New Orleans, where a driver struck a crowd gathered to celebrate the New Year, reportedly killing at least 15 people and injuring over 30 others,” said his Associate Spokesperson, Florencia Soto Nino-Martinez.

“He extends his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and to the Government and people of Louisiana and the United States. He also wishes a swift recovery to those persons injured.” The US authorities are also investigating possible links between the outrage and a deadly vehicle explosion in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

Reports indicated that a Tesla Cybertruck exploded near the entrance of Trump International Hotel on New Year’s Day. Police said that the driver was killed and seven others were injured when a combination of fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel was detonated.

