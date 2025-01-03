Winter emergency arrangements reviewed

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique, stated that all necessary resources have been provided to the Murree district administration to manage any weather-related challenges. The directives have been issued under the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He, along with Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir and Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, chaired a meeting on Thursday to assess the preparedness. Director General PDMA, Irfan Ali Kathia, presented a detailed briefing on a four-point agenda during the session.

The Health minister highlighted the establishment of 13 facilitation centers in Murree to assist tourists and directed the PDMA to provide advance alerts and awareness regarding weather conditions. The meeting also reviewed an integrated system for traffic management, monitoring, and reporting. Commissioner Rawalpindi and DC Murree briefed attendees on arrangements in the region.

The ministers later visited the PDMA control room to oversee the preparations. A grant of Rs 25 million was approved for strengthening and constructing protective embankments on Gashkori and Lala Creek in Layyah to prevent river erosion. Measures were also approved to combat river erosion in Basti Haveli Manik, Chak Chot, and Basti Makhdoom. Additionally, Rs 18 million was sanctioned for relief to 2023 flood victims in Kasur.

During the session, the Annual Winter Emergency Plan 2024 was carefully reviewed. In light of expected snowfall in Murree, a grant of Rs 10 million was allocated for emergency measures.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia emphasized raising awareness among tourists through print, electronic, and social media.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Rescue Emergency Services, and commissioners from Rawalpindi, Kasur, Layyah, and Khushab, some via video link. Representatives from various departments, including Irrigation, Local Government, Housing and Urban Development, Livestock, and Emergency Services, also participated.