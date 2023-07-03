Monday, July 03, 2023
10 one wheelers arrested  

July 03, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested 10 one wheelers in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station here on Sunday. According to the police spokesman, while conducting an operation, police have arrested those who were identified as Naseer, Anas, Malang Khan, Shehbaz, Sikandar Shabir, Zeeshan and Fawad, Saad, Sajid and Tayyab. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. SP Rawal Faisal Saleem, while appreciating the performance of the police team, said that actions would be continued against the law-breaking elements.

 

