113 Hajj pilgrims land at Faisalabad airport

FAISALABAD - First hajj flight (PK-1340) carrying 113 pilgrims has landed at Faisalabad International Airport here on Sunday night.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar flanked by Director Hajj Lahore Iqrar Ahmad received the pilgrims warmly by decorating them with flower garlands. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that post hajj operation had started and it would continue up to July 31, 2023. About 3,500 pilgrims would land at Faisalabad Airport through 22 hajj flights and all necessary arrangements were completed to facilitate the pilgrims at Faisalabad, he added.
MECHANICAL ROAD WASHING TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 2 DAYS
The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) would complete cleanliness operation by ensuring mechanical washing of all city roads in Faisalabad within next two days.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Azeem Shoukat Awan inaugurated the cleanliness operation outside crescent ground here on Sunday and said that stains of the blood of sacrificed animals and other waste material would be removed through mechanical and chemical washing from city roads.
He congratulated FWMC team for successful cleanliness operation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha 2023 and said the citizens had appreciated the performance of FWMC highly which indicated their great confidence.
He said that rewards would also be given to the waste workers who took part in the cleanliness operation on Eid-ul-Azha.
He also informed the media persons on this occasion that FWMC workers had lifted 19,693 tons waste material of sacrificed animals during three days of Eid-ul-Azha. The public complaints regarding presence of animal entrails and other waste material were received and resolved promptly in addition to taking their feedback in a systematic manner, he added.
374 ROAD ACCIDENTS DURING EID DAYS IN FAISALABAD
As many as 374 road traffic accidents occurred in Faisalabad during three days of Eidul Azha 2023.
A spokesman said here on Sunday that Rescue-1122 received calls about 374 road accidents during the Eid holidays in Faisalabad and responded promptly within average response time of 7 minutes.