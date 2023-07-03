Monday, July 03, 2023
1st post-Hajj flight carrying 361 Hujjaj arrives in Karachi  

STAFF REPORT
July 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The first post Hajj Flight No. PK-832 carrying around 361 Hujjaj from Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reached Jinnah International Airport –Karachi on Sunday. The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori welcomed the Hujjaj and put garlands on them upon their arrival. The first post Hajj flight arrived in the city at around 3:35pm. According to a PIA Spokesman, around 268 flights will bring 61,467 Hujjaj back to the country and the post Hajj flight operation will continue until August 02.

STAFF REPORT

