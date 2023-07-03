2 army men martyred repulsing terrorists

RAWALPINDI - Two Pakistan Army men including Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali got martyred during an intense exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in general area of Bilor on Sun­day. According to a state­ment issued by the ISPR media wing here, the ex­change of fire took place in Bilor area when a par­ty of terrorists tried to am­bush the security forces, who were busy in estab­lishing blocking positions to cut the escape routes of terrorists, and opened fires at the troops. As a result of heavy exchange of fire, two brave sons of the nation, Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali embraced Shahadat while another sol­dier got injured. The Secu­rity Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart such attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan. The follow-up operation to nab the perpetrators of the attack continues in the area.