2 army men martyred repulsing terrorists

RAWALPINDI - Two Pakistan Army men including Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali got martyred during an intense exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in general area of Bilor on Sunday. According to a statement issued by the ISPR media wing here, the exchange of fire took place in Bilor area when a party of terrorists tried to ambush the security forces, who were busy in establishing blocking positions to cut the escape routes of terrorists, and opened fires at the troops. As a result of heavy exchange of fire, two brave sons of the nation, Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali embraced Shahadat while another soldier got injured. The Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart such attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan. The follow-up operation to nab the perpetrators of the attack continues in the area.