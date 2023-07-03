4 security men martyred in Sherani check posts attack

SHERANI - Four security personnel includ­ing three police officials and mem­ber of Frontier Corps were mar­tyred in attacks on Levies and police check posts in Balochistan’s Sherani sub-division on Sunday.

During the exchange of fire, a ter­rorist was also killed. “Terrorists at­tacked on Dana Sar police check post and martyred three policemen,” SP Sherani Irfan Ali told the media af­ter the incident. He said another FC personnel was injured, whose condi­tion was out of danger. Sherani Dep­uty Commissioner Bilal Shabbir also confirmed the incidents, adding that the exchange of fire between the se­curity forces and the terrorists con­tinued for almost two hours.

He added: “The companions of the injured terrorists succeeded in tak­ing them away. The body of the dead terrorist has been handed over to the CTD (Counter-Terrorism Depart­ment). He further said that the bod­ies of the martyrs have been taken to Zhob District Headquarters Hospital.

Stating that law enforcement agen­cies have cordoned off Dhana Sar and the surrounding areas, the DC added that the CTD has collected evidence from the incident site and has initiat­ed its probe. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the incident and said that the fight against mili­tancy would continue till the achieve­ment of normalcy in the country.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to-Zardari also strongly condemned the terrorist attack. He said he was equally aggrieved at the deaths of the security personnel as were their fam­ilies. “Cowardly terrorists can neither discourage us nor our soldiers with such attacks,” FM Bilawal said, add­ing that he saluted all the martyrs of the country. Balochistan Chief Min­ister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has condemned the rocket attack and fir­ing on the checkposts and expressed his grief on the martyrdom of the four security personnel.

He also lauded the police’s and the FC’s efforts in killing one terrorist. “The terrorists cannot demoralise the secu­rity forces by their cowardly actions,” he said in a statement. “The sacrifices of the security forces are a beacon for the nation. The security forces are en­suring the security of the country and the nation with their firm determina­tion and courage,” Bizenjo added. In a separate statement, Balochistan Gov­ernor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said all available resources should be used to bring those who were spread­ing terror in the society and sabotag­ing peace in the province. “We have to show national unity and consensus to thwart the evil intentions of terrorists and saboteurs,” he said.