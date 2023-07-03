4 security men martyred in Sherani check posts attack

SHERANI - Four security personnel including three police officials and member of Frontier Corps were martyred in attacks on Levies and police check posts in Balochistan’s Sherani sub-division on Sunday.
During the exchange of fire, a terrorist was also killed. “Terrorists attacked on Dana Sar police check post and martyred three policemen,” SP Sherani Irfan Ali told the media after the incident. He said another FC personnel was injured, whose condition was out of danger. Sherani Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shabbir also confirmed the incidents, adding that the exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists continued for almost two hours.
He added: “The companions of the injured terrorists succeeded in taking them away. The body of the dead terrorist has been handed over to the CTD (Counter-Terrorism Department). He further said that the bodies of the martyrs have been taken to Zhob District Headquarters Hospital.
Stating that law enforcement agencies have cordoned off Dhana Sar and the surrounding areas, the DC added that the CTD has collected evidence from the incident site and has initiated its probe. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the incident and said that the fight against militancy would continue till the achievement of normalcy in the country.
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also strongly condemned the terrorist attack. He said he was equally aggrieved at the deaths of the security personnel as were their families. “Cowardly terrorists can neither discourage us nor our soldiers with such attacks,” FM Bilawal said, adding that he saluted all the martyrs of the country. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has condemned the rocket attack and firing on the checkposts and expressed his grief on the martyrdom of the four security personnel.
He also lauded the police’s and the FC’s efforts in killing one terrorist. “The terrorists cannot demoralise the security forces by their cowardly actions,” he said in a statement. “The sacrifices of the security forces are a beacon for the nation. The security forces are ensuring the security of the country and the nation with their firm determination and courage,” Bizenjo added. In a separate statement, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said all available resources should be used to bring those who were spreading terror in the society and sabotaging peace in the province. “We have to show national unity and consensus to thwart the evil intentions of terrorists and saboteurs,” he said.