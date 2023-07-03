660 kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line CPEC project commemorate ceremony to take place today

Islamabad-The ceremony to commemorate the energisation of the ±660 kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line CPEC project will take place today (Monday) at the HVDC Converter Station in Balloki and Khurram Dastgir Khan, the Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) will be the chief guest at the event.

This ceremony is part of the decade of CPEC celebrations. Pakistan’s first ±660 kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project evacuates power from coal power plants located at Port Qasim, Hub and Thar. The project includes approximately 886-km of HVDC ±660 kV transmission line, with capacity of 4,000 MW, two Convertor Stations and two Grounding Stations. Total investment for this project was $1,658.34 million and it created 2,212 jobs in Pakistan. The state-of-the-art HVDC transmission system has helped NTDC to reduce power losses.