At least 5 cases filed against members of Ahmadi community in Punjab for sacrificing animals on Eidul Azha

LAHORE - At least five first information reports (FIRs) have been registered across Punjab against the Ahmadi commu­nity for sacrificing animals on Eidul Azha, it was learnt on Sunday. The complaints have been registered un­der Section 298-C of the Pakistan Pe­nal Code (PPC). Section 298-C of the PPC elaborates on the penalty for a person of the Ahmadi group call­ing themselves a Muslim or preach­ing or propagating their faith. Two of the cases have been registered at the Saddar Gojra police station in Toba Tek Singh, while one each has been registered at the Saddar Shahkot police station in Nankana Sahib, Roshanwala Police Station in Faisalabad and the Badami Bagh police station in Lahore. This comes despite a 2022 judgment of the Su­preme Court, ruling that obstructing non-Muslims from practising their religion within the confines of their place of worship was against the Constitution.

One of the two FIRs registered in Toba Tek Singh alleged that on the second day of Eid, the complain­ant and others saw Ahmadi citizens preparing to sacrifice animals and tried to stop them from “commit­ting a crime”. The complainant said they went ahead, claiming that the act hurt the sentiments of Muslims. It also called for taking strict action against the persons in question and for recovering the meat, hide and tools used to sacrifice the animal. A similar FIR was registered at the same police station. It alleged that on the second day of Eid, two Ahma­di citizens were sacrificing animals. The FIR registered in Nankana Sahib was registered on the complaint of an assistant sub-inspector on the first day of Eidul Azha.