Ch Shujat meets Parvez Elahi again to woo him back

LAHORE - The PML-Q chief Ch Shujat Hussain Sunday visited his in­carcerated cousin and the PTI president Ch Parvez Elahi in camp jail Lahore for the sec­ond time in an attempt to woo him back. He was accompa­nied by his son, Ch Salik Hus­sain and his brother Ch Waja­hat Hussain. It was his second meeting with Ch Parvez Elahi in jail in the last 13 days, an opportu­nity which has been denied to imme­diate family members of Elahi in the last one month. Ch Shujat has been trying for quite some time to con­vince his cousin to rejoin the PML-Q. However, Ch Parvez Elahi has been disinclined to return to the mother party after formally joining the PTI in January this year.

Besides exchanging Eid greetings, the Chaudhry cousins also discussed the current political situation. Ch Shujat reportedly told Ch Parvez Ela­hi that they had been doing politics together since long and it would be in their interest to remain united on the same political platform.

Sources privy to the meeting quot­ed Parvez Elahi as telling Ch Shujat that he was willing to quit the PTI, but his son Moonis Elahi was not in favor of such a move. Sources also said that the elder Chaudhry would have another meeting with his cous­in in jail soon.

It may be recalled here that Ch Shu­jat Hussain had suspended the basic party membership of Ch Parvez Ela­hi Elahi in February this year after the latter issued a statement about a possible merger of the PML-Q into the PTI. Following this, Ch Parvez Elahi was appointed as PTI’s central president on March 7.

Also, prior to the meeting be­tween the Chaudhry cousins, a med­ical board examined Parvaiz Elahi in jail and declared him fit. The doctors said that there was no need to shift Elahi to the hospital for treatment.