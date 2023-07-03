China’s mobile phone shipments surge in May  

BEIJING - China’s mobile phone shipments climbed 25.2 percent year on year to 26.037 million in May, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT). Cellphones enabling 5G services took the lion’s share of May’s shipments with 20.17 million units, a 13.7-percent year-on-year expansion, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. In the first five months, total cellphone shipments edged down 0.7 percent year on year to 108 million units, the data showed. Domestic brands continued to dominate China’s mobile phone market in May, with shipments topping 22.43 million units, or 86.2 percent of May’s total.