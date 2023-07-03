CJCSC calls on PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Monday exchanged views on the matters related to the armed forces.

PM Shehbaz and Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada also exchanged views on the country’s political situation.

The federal minister also apprised the premier of the matters in related to the human rights ministry.

PM Shehbaz asked the Swedish government to take strict action against the desecration of the Holy Quran.

The premier expressed satisfaction over the emergency meeting of the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC) in this regard.

"We condemn the Sweden’s sacrilege of Holy Quran in strongest words. Those involved in the despicable act should be brought to justice," the premier concluded.