CM Bizenjo condemns rocket attack on security forces check post in Dhanasar

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday con­demned the rocket attack and firing on the check post of the security forces at the Dhanasar area of Balochistan. He also expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of three policemen and one Frontier Corps personnel in the act of terrorism. He also hailed the role of police and FC for killing a terrorist in retaliation to firing, saying that terror­ists could not demoralize the security forces by their cowardly actions. The CM said that the sacrifices of the secu­rity forces were a torch for the nation and added that the security forces were ensuring the protection of the country and the nation with firm determination and courage. “The nation stands with its security forces to thwart the evil in­tentions of anti-national elements for maintaining peace in the province,” he said. The CM expressed his complete solidarity with the families of the mar­tyrs. He also prayed for the early recov­ery of the injured personnel.

GOVERNOR EXPRESSES SORROW OVER MARTYRDOM OF SECURITY PERSONNEL

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Sunday strongly condemned the hand grenade attack on the security forces check post at Daha­nasar. He also expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of security personnel. In his condemnation statement, he said that all available resources should be used to bring those who were spread­ing fear and terror in the society to sabotage the peaceful situation in the province. “We have to show national unity and consensus to thwart the evil intentions of terrorists and saboteurs”, he said. Governor Balochistan prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul eternal pace and grant courage and strengthen to bereaved families of mar­tyrs to bear the losses with fortitude and the speedy recovery of the injured.