Country set to receive intense rainfall from today

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment (PMD) has predicted monsoon rains across the country from today.

The weather department, in an announcement on Sunday indicat­ed that moist currents originating from the Arabian Sea were expected to penetrate the upper parts of the country. Anticipated for the evening or night of July 3, a westerly wave is projected to also sweep across the upper territories. Consequently, Is­lamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galli­yat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kash­mir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swa­bi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lak­ki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sar­godha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwa­la, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh should an­ticipate rain, wind-thundershowers, and occasional heavy downpours from July 3 to 8.

Furthermore, the advisory men­tioned that Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbela, Awaran, Musakhel, Dera Is­mail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Baha­walpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, and Okara might also encounter rain, wind-thundershowers, and localized heavy falls from July 5 to 8.

In Sindh, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Ghot­ki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mir­pur Khas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Hy­derabad, and Karachi should prepare for rain, wind-thun­dershowers, and isolated heavy downpours on July 7 and 8. The Meteorologi­cal Office cautioned that in­tense rainfall could induce urban flooding in low-lying areas such as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gu­jranwala, and Lahore. Fur­thermore, susceptible areas, including Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the hilly regions of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, may be prone to landslides from July 4 to 7. The advisory also noted the potential for flash floods in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and neigh­bouring parts of northeast Balochistan from July 6 to 8 due to heavy precipita­tion. Farmers have been ad­vised to factor in the weath­er forecast when planning their activities, while tour­ists are urged to exercise extra caution during wet spells. Furthermore, loose structures such as elec­tric poles and solar panels are susceptible to damage during dust storms, wind thunderstorms, and heavy downpours. The gener­al public should seek shel­ter in safe locations during this period. The Met Office called upon all relevant au­thorities to maintain vigi­lance and implement pre­ventive measures.