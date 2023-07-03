Monday, July 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Country set to receive intense rainfall from today

Country set to receive intense rainfall from today

Met Office advisory cautions heavy rains may trigger urban flooding in low-lying areas including Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore

Monitoring Desk
July 03, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment (PMD) has predicted monsoon rains across the country from today.

The weather department, in an announcement on Sunday indicat­ed that moist currents originating from the Arabian Sea were expected to penetrate the upper parts of the country. Anticipated for the evening or night of July 3, a westerly wave is projected to also sweep across the upper territories. Consequently, Is­lamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galli­yat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kash­mir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swa­bi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lak­ki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sar­godha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwa­la, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh should an­ticipate rain, wind-thundershowers, and occasional heavy downpours from July 3 to 8.

10 one wheelers arrested  

Furthermore, the advisory men­tioned that Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbela, Awaran, Musakhel, Dera Is­mail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Baha­walpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, and Okara might also encounter rain, wind-thundershowers, and localized heavy falls from July 5 to 8.

In Sindh, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Ghot­ki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mir­pur Khas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Hy­derabad, and Karachi should prepare for rain, wind-thun­dershowers, and isolated heavy downpours on July 7 and 8. The Meteorologi­cal Office cautioned that in­tense rainfall could induce urban flooding in low-lying areas such as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gu­jranwala, and Lahore. Fur­thermore, susceptible areas, including Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the hilly regions of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, may be prone to landslides from July 4 to 7. The advisory also noted the potential for flash floods in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and neigh­bouring parts of northeast Balochistan from July 6 to 8 due to heavy precipita­tion. Farmers have been ad­vised to factor in the weath­er forecast when planning their activities, while tour­ists are urged to exercise extra caution during wet spells. Furthermore, loose structures such as elec­tric poles and solar panels are susceptible to damage during dust storms, wind thunderstorms, and heavy downpours. The gener­al public should seek shel­ter in safe locations during this period. The Met Office called upon all relevant au­thorities to maintain vigi­lance and implement pre­ventive measures.

Minister emphasises upon prisoners of district jail Attock to become good citizens  

Tags:

Monitoring Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1688350297.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023