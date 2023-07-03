CTD conducts 32 IBOs, arrests TTP member

LAHORE - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has conducted 32 in­telligence-based operations (IBOs) in different districts of the province and arrested a member of a proscribed or­ganisation. According to a spokesman, the suspected terrorist was identified as Muhammad Kamal, who is a mem­ber of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Seven pamphlets, a flag, eight stickers of banned organisation and Rs 1,230 in cash were recovered from the TTP member. The police have registered a case in Multan and shifted the accused to an undisclosed location, he added.

The spokesman said that 479 comb­ing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, in which 17,396 persons were checked, 25 sus­pects arrested, 21 FIRs registered and 27 recoveries made.