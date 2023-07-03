DC Islamabad files ICA challenging order of registration of case against him

ISLAMABAD-The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad has filed an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging its order wherein it had directed the Islamabad police for registration of a case against him and others for illegally detaining a citizen.

A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan will Tuesday (tomorrow) conduct hearing of the ICA filed by the DC Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) through the state council.

In the ICA, the DC challenged the IHC order dated June 21 wherein it had set aside the Justice of Peace’s order of dismissing a citizen’s application to register FIR against the DC and others. The IHC single bench had ruled, “The police authorities are directed to take cognizance of the complaint and register the same in accordance with provisions of law. Notwithstanding the above direction there is nothing preventing revenue authorities in Islamabad to take appropriate legal action against the petitioner to the extent that he has been found involved in preparation of forged title documents.”

It added, “However, what the revenue authorities or the Deputy Commissioner cannot do is use such illegality as leverage and try to adjudicate the matter in order to produce an outcome favorable to one of the parties in a dispute which is essentially of a contractual nature. Being an officer of law and a public servant, the Deputy Commissioner is under an obligation to only exercise such authority as vested to him by law.”

A citizen Sherzada Khan approached the IHC through his counsel Muhammad Usman Warraich to get registered his First Information Report against the incumbent Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon over the charges of abduction, coercion and forcefully obtaining a bank cheque amounting to Rs.50 million.

The petitioner Sherzada Khan alleged in his application filed in the Islamabad High Court that on 23rd January this year, he was summoned to reach the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, where a lady Miss Kainat Amin was also present and she had also filed an application for the redressal of a civil dispute ongoing between various other persons.

The petitioner alleged that he was illegally restrained and wrongly confined in the office of the Deputy Commissioner’s office for about four hours. He alleged further that during the illegal confinement of the petitioner in the deputy commissioner’s office, the Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon himself in the presence of the Additional Deputy Commissioner Imtiaz Janjua, a sub inspector Nadir Ali and Head Constable Imtiaz Khan of Police Station Golra adopted coercive measures and forced the petitioner to procure his cheque book.

He stated further that he was forcefully compelled to execute a cheque and resultantly under the pressure of aforementioned officers, he had issued a cheque amounting fifty million rupees in favor of Kainat Amin. Khan alleged further that he was also coerced by the deputy commissioner namely Irfan Nawaz Memon along with others to enter into a deed and sign an already written draft on white paper. He said that the policemen Nadir Ali and Imtiaz Khan placed their signatures as witness on the said so-called reconciliation deed and after illegally obtaining the cheque and signatures of the petitioner on the said deed and wrongful and illegal confinement of more than 4 hours, the petitioner was set at liberty.

After the incident, Khan approached the police but it did not register its case due to the pressure of the deputy commissioner against which he approached the district court for the registration of a case but could not get a decision in his favor. Resultantly, he approached the high court with prayer to get his case registered against the incumbent deputy commissioner Islamabad.