Desecration of Holy Quran very sad & intolerable act: Samina Zehri

QUETTA - The desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden with government support was a highly condemnable and intol­erable action. These views were ex­pressed by Central Vice President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Sena­tor Samina Mumtaz Zehri in her con­demning statement issued here on Sunday. She said that the growing ha­tred against Muslims and anti-Islam in Europe was increasing day by day. She has expressed deep anger over the in­cident of burning the Holy Quran by the cursed Silwan Momika in Sweden and said that no matter how much this heartbreaking incident was con­demned. We condemn this incident in the strongest terms and demand from the Swedish government that the per­son involved in the incident and the el­ements behind him should be severely punished, she said. She said that this incident has hurt the sentiments of Muslims all over the World and it was very disgusting and condemnable. It is an intolerable act which should be condemned by every intelligent per­son. Such incidents are an attempt to inflame the sentiments of Muslims. Such incidents cannot be ignored. Such an incident under the permission and patronage of the Swedish govern­ment is a moment of concern for the whole world, she maintained.