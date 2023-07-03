Efforts on to give maximum relief: state minister

SARGODHA - Admitting that the country was fac­ing price-hike, triggered by external factors, State Minister for Produc­tion and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi urged people on Sunday to take special care of those who have no resources to make ends meet.

Talking to APP here, he said the coalition government was utilising all resources to provide relief to the public. It provided relief to the sala­ried class, pensioners and labourers in the current budget,he added.

The minister prayed for peace and prosperity of the Muslim world and for alleviation of sufferings of Mus­lims across the world, particularly the oppressed brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

Tasneem Qureshi said that peace, tolerance, brotherhood and obedience to the commands of Allah Almighty were the messages conveyed through sacrifices and performance of Hajj. Meeting such requirements through practical measures would fulfill real objectives of the recently concluded Eidul Azha event, he added.

20 ‘CRIMINALS’ ARRESTED IN SARGODHA

Sargodha police arrested 20 al­leged criminals in a crackdown across district on Sunday.

A spokesperson said the person­nel of different police stations con­ducted raids in their respective areas and arrested Sohail, Sajad, Momin, Shafique, Rafique, Shaheen,Tahir, Razaq, Rustam, Rehman and others.

The police also recovered 282 litres of liquor, 3-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 289 litres of raw liquor, 12 pistols, nine Kalashnikov, 128 bul­lets and valuables worth millions of rupees from them. Further investi­gation was under way.