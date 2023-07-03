Emmerdale and Coronation Street actress Meg Johnson dies

LONDON-Actress Meg Johnson, who appeared in three of the UK’s most popular soap operas, has died at the age of 86. A soap stalwart, Johnson was Coronation Street’s Eunice Gee and Brookside’s Brigid McKenna, before joining Emmerdale as Pearl Ladderbanks in 2003. In a statement, her family, talent agency Jorg Betts Associates and ITV said she had been “kind and wonderful” and always had “a twinkle in her eye”. They said she had dementia in recent years, but “battled on” regardless. They said it was with “great sadness” that they had to announce she died “peacefully” on Saturday evening, “surrounded by her family”. “Meg was a kind and wonderful lady, full of warmth and always with a twinkle in her eye,” they said. They said she had had “an outstanding career” and had “battled on personally and professionally regardless” after her dementia diagnosis. “She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her,” they added. A host of soap stars took to social media to pay tribute to Johnson, including her Emmerdale co-star Danny Miller, who said he was “truly devastated”. “Pearl was a fair way to describe our lovely Meg,” he said. He said she was the creator of the phrase “pig’s bum” which she would say whenever she forgot her lines and had been “a loved soul throughout the building”.

Former cast member Gemma Oaten said the “late and great” Johnson had been a “beautiful woman inside and out, who was always so kind to me”.

Born in Manchester in 1936, Johnson had a number of TV roles before making her Coronation Street debut in 1976 as Brenda Holden.

She went on to jon the soap’s cast as Eunice Gee in 1981, a role she returned to several times for the next two decades.